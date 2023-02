Friday, 10 February 2023 15:25:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish steel producer Baştuğ Metalurji, which is located in Osmaniye, one of the cities affected by the huge earthquakes which hit Turkey’s southeastern region, has said that its priority is to secure the safety of employees and their families and attend to their urgent needs.

The company also said that, while further damage assessment is needed, no immediate damage has been found at its mills or ports used for shipments, and so they aim to restore operations within the shortest time possible.