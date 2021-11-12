﻿
English
Turkey’s basic metal turnover up three percent in September from August

Friday, 12 November 2021 11:48:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year, Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index decreased by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 48.4 percent compared to September 2020.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by three percent month on month and advanced by 103.2 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in September this year decreased by three percent month on month and grew by 50.4 percent year on year.


