Turkey’s basic metal turnover up three percent in Dec from Nov

Tuesday, 11 February 2025 13:57:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 5.9 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 32.8 percent compared to December 2023.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey grew by three percent month on month and by 21.8 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in December went up by 4.6 percent month on month and by 34.9 percent year on year.


