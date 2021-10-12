﻿
Turkey’s basic metal turnover up five percent in August from July

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 11:33:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year, Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 5.5 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 56.7 percent compared to August 2020.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by five percent month on month and advanced by 103.7 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in August this year increased by 3.7 percent month on month and grew by 63.0 percent year on year.


