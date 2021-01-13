Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 9.2 percent in November from October

Wednesday, 13 January 2021 14:18:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 5.5 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 46.2 percent compared to November 2019.

In November last year, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 9.2 percent month on month and advanced by 67.5 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in November last year increased by 2.4 percent month on month and grew by 52.7 percent year on year.