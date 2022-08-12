﻿
English
Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 8.2 percent in June from May

Friday, 12 August 2022 10:50:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 7.5 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 133.5 percent compared to May 2021.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 8.2 percent month on month and 121.7 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in June this year grew by 9.5 percent month on month and by 113.3 percent year on year.


