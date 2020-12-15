Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 6.6 percent in October from September

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 12:36:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 5.7 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 38.5 percent compared to October 2019.

In October this year, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 6.6 percent month on month and advanced by 48.1 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in October this year increased by 8.5 percent month on month and grew by 47.6 percent year on year.