Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 6.5 percent in January from December

Monday, 14 March 2022 11:36:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year, Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 2.2 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 106.1 percent compared to January 2021.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 6.5 percent month on month and advanced by 134.2 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in January this year increased by 1.7 percent month on month and grew by 79.7 percent year on year.


