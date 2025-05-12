 |  Login 
Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 4.9 percent in Mar from Feb

Monday, 12 May 2025 12:21:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 5.5 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 25.1 percent compared to March 2024.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey grew by 4.9 percent month on month and by 14.4 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in March went up by 5.8 percent month on month and by 30.8 percent year on year.


