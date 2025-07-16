 |  Login 
Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 4.7 percent in May 2025 from April

Wednesday, 16 July 2025 15:50:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 5.8 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 29.2 percent compared to May 2024.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey grew by 4.7 percent month on month and by 20.3 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in April went up by 5.2 percent month on month and by 33.3 percent year on year.


