Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 4.5 percent in June from May

Thursday, 12 August 2021 14:37:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year, Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 6.2 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 78.2 percent compared to June 2020.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 4.5 percent month on month and advanced by 130.8 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in June this year increased by 4.1 percent month on month and grew by 79.0 percent year on year.