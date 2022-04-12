﻿
Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 3.8 percent in February from January

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 12:26:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 7.3 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 123.6 percent compared to February 2021.

In February this year, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 3.8 percent month on month and advanced by 167.8 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in February this year increased by 5.7 percent month on month and grew by 104.7 percent year on year.


