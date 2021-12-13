Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 3.5 percent in October from September

Monday, 13 December 2021 13:33:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year, Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 7.5 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 52.8 percent compared to October 2020.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 3.5 percent month on month and advanced by 98.3 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in October this year increased by six percent month on month and grew by 47.9 percent year on year.