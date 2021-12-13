﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 3.5 percent in October from September

Monday, 13 December 2021 13:33:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year, Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 7.5 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 52.8 percent compared to October 2020.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 3.5 percent month on month and advanced by 98.3 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in October this year increased by six percent month on month and grew by 47.9 percent year on year.


Tags: Europe  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13 Dec

Turkish motor vehicle output down 0.3 percent in January-November
06 Dec

Automotive sales in Turkey up one percent in January-November
29 Nov

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 98.5 percent in January-October
16 Nov

Turkish motor vehicle output up 2.5 percent in January-October
15 Nov

Real estate sales in Turkey down 6.6 percent in October from September