﻿
Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 3.2 percent in Dec from Nov

Friday, 17 February 2023 11:28:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 3.7 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 66.8 percent compared to December 2021.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey grew by 3.2 percent month on month and by 20.6 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in December last year moved up by 5.6 percent month on month and by 74.6 percent year on year.


