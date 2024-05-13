Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 2.8 percent in March from February

Monday, 13 May 2024 11:42:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index rose by 3.4 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 70.8 percent compared to March 2023.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey increased by 2.8 percent month on month and by 70.7 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in March moved up by 2.4 percent month on month and grew by 63.6 percent year on year.