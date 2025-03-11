Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 2.8 percent in Jan from Dec

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index decreased by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 25.6 percent compared to January 2024.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey grew by 2.8 percent month on month and by 15.4 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in January went up by 0.3 percent month on month and by 27.7 percent year on year.