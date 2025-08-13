Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 2.4 percent in June 2025 from May

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 3.3 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 34.3 percent compared to June 2024.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey grew by 2.4 percent month on month and by 26.6 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in June went up by 6.6 percent month on month and by 39.0 percent year on year.