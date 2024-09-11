 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 2.2 percent in July from June

Wednesday, 11 September 2024 11:34:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index fell by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 27.0 percent compared to July 2023.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey increased by 2.2 percent month on month and by 18.2 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in July moved up by 0.5 percent month on month and grew by 23.5 percent year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Little movement seen in Turkey’s plate prices over the month

11 Sep | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s billet market mainly quiet apart from two widely discussed deals from China

11 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkish longs suppliers keep export prices stable despite weak demand

11 Sep | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill raises its rebar price further

11 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkey-based Çemtaş reports lower net profit and sales revenues for H1

11 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s billet imports down by 29.5 percent in January-July

11 Sep | Steel News

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill issues its rebar price

10 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-US scrap prices in Turkey still at $370/mt CFR, ex-EU prices rise slightly

10 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish domestic merchant bar prices move sideways

10 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkish official domestic wire rod prices stable

10 Sep | Longs and Billet