Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 2.2 percent in July from June

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index fell by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 27.0 percent compared to July 2023.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey increased by 2.2 percent month on month and by 18.2 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in July moved up by 0.5 percent month on month and grew by 23.5 percent year on year.