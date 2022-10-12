Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 2.1 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 11:36:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 5.7 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 123.7 percent compared to August 2021.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 2.1 percent month on month and by 91.6 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in August this year moved up by 10.1 percent month on month and by 108.3 percent year on year.