Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 1.9 percent in Aug 2025 from July

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 1.9 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 32.4 percent compared to July 2024.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey grew by 1.9 percent month on month and by 32.2 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in August went up by 1.9 percent month on month and up by 36.6 percent year on year.