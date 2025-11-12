 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 1.8 percent in Sept 2025 from Aug

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 14:53:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 30.5 percent compared to September 2024.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey grew by 1.8 percent month on month and by 24.4 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in September went up by 2.6 percent month on month and up by 31.3 percent year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Turkey’s import scrap market peaks at $355.5/mt CFR for ex-US scrap

12 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish longs mills raise prices further, gain better acceptance locally than abroad

12 Nov | Longs and Billet

Turkey-based IDC reports lower net loss and higher revenues in Jan-Sept 2025

12 Nov | Steel News

Wire rod prices rise in Turkey’s Aegean region amid higher scrap costs

12 Nov | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s billet imports up 50.8 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

12 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru posts net loss for Jan-Sept 2025

12 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s ex-Baltic scrap prices stabilize, market may have peaked

11 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s import HRC segment sees price shifts and deals, local offers stable

11 Nov | Flats and Slab

Turkish official domestic dollar-based merchant bar prices soften

11 Nov | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Yükselen Çelik posts operating loss for Jan-Sept 2025

11 Nov | Steel News