Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 1.8 percent in Sept 2025 from Aug

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 30.5 percent compared to September 2024.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey grew by 1.8 percent month on month and by 24.4 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in September went up by 2.6 percent month on month and up by 31.3 percent year on year.