Turkey's basic metal turnover up 17.6 percent in June from May

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's monthly industrial turnover index increased by 19 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 8.7 percent compared to June 2019.

In June this year, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 17.6 percent month on month and advanced by 2.3 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in June this year increased by 15.5 percent month on month and grew by 18.7 percent year on year.