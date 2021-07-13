﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 16.8 percent in May from April

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 11:02:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 4.9 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 99.0 percent compared to May 2020.

In May this year, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 16.8 percent month on month and advanced by 161.0 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in May this year increased by 6.7 percent month on month and grew by 101.7 percent year on year.


Tags: Europe  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Jul

Unemployment in Turkey rises to 13.2 percent in May
25  Jun

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 47.6 percent in May
22  Jun

Turkish consumer confidence up 5.8 percent in June from May
22  Jun

Turkey’s Tosyalı receives environmental approval for new hot rolling mill
15  Jun

Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 73.8 percent in January-May