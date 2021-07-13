Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 16.8 percent in May from April

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 11:02:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 4.9 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 99.0 percent compared to May 2020.

In May this year, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 16.8 percent month on month and advanced by 161.0 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in May this year increased by 6.7 percent month on month and grew by 101.7 percent year on year.