Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 1.6 percent in September from August

Monday, 16 November 2020 10:16:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 3.5 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 30.9 percent compared to September 2019.

In September this year, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 1.6 percent month on month and advanced by 38.2 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in September this year increased by 2.9 percent month on month and grew by 34.9 percent year on year.


