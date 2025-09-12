 |  Login 
Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 1.5 percent in July 2025 from June

Friday, 12 September 2025

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index decreased by 0.6 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 31.2 percent compared to July 2024.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey grew by 1.5 percent month on month and by 27.7 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in July went down by 0.2 percent month on month and up by 34.5 percent year on year.


