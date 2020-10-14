Turkey's basic metal turnover up 10.1 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 12:23:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's monthly industrial turnover index decreased by 5.9 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was down by 29.4 percent compared to August 2019.

In August this year, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 10.1 percent month on month and advanced by 30.8 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in August this year increased by 3.0 percent month on month and grew by 34.9 percent year on year.