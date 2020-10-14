﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey's basic metal turnover up 10.1 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 12:23:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's monthly industrial turnover index decreased by 5.9 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was down by 29.4 percent compared to August 2019.

In August this year, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 10.1 percent month on month and advanced by 30.8 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in August this year increased by 3.0 percent month on month and grew by 34.9 percent year on year.


Tags: Europe  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Oct

Turkey's basic metal output up 6.1 percent in August from July
12  Oct

Unemployment in Turkey stays at 13.4 percent in July
30  Sep

TUIK: Turkey's steel import value down 5.8 percent in January-August
24  Sep

Turkish construction sector confidence down 2.0% in Sept from Aug
24  Sep

Turkish consumer confidence up 3.2 percent in September from August