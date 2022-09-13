Turkey’s basic metal turnover down 8.9 percent in July from June

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 10:48:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index decreased by 2.6 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 122.3 percent compared to July 2021.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey declined by 8.9 percent month on month and rose by 95.5 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in July this year moved down by 4.5 percent month on month and increased by 95.3 percent year on year.