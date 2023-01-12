﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal turnover down 3.1 percent in Nov from Oct

Thursday, 12 January 2023 11:37:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 2.2 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 91.6 percent compared to November 2021.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey declined by 3.1 percent month on month and rose by 46.6 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in November last year moved up by two percent month on month and by 90.4 percent year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices trend down

12 Jan | Longs and Billet

Plate prices in Turkey up $20-50/mt amid better market activity

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s coated and CRC prices rise further amid positive sentiment

12 Jan | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s Tufan Metalürji to begin billet production in 2024

12 Jan | Steel News

Turkish rebar export prices shaky despite firm scrap and rising billet prices

11 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir sells over 25.000 mt of rebar

11 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s IDC plans to invest in electricity generation from solar energy

11 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Erdemir to commission fourth coke battery at end of year

11 Jan | Steel News

HRC prices in Turkey surge further

10 Jan | Flats and Slab

New local and import billet deals in Turkey done at higher prices

10 Jan | Longs and Billet