Turkey’s basic metal turnover down 3.1 percent in Nov from Oct

Thursday, 12 January 2023 11:37:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 2.2 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 91.6 percent compared to November 2021.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey declined by 3.1 percent month on month and rose by 46.6 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in November last year moved up by two percent month on month and by 90.4 percent year on year.