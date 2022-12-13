Turkey’s basic metal turnover down 2.4 percent in Oct from Sept

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 14:58:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 3.5 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 112.1 percent compared to October 2021.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey declined by 2.4 percent month on month and rose by 68.6 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in October this year moved up by 4.4 percent month on month and by 106.3 percent year on year.