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Turkey’s basic metal turnover down 2.4 percent in May 2026 from Apr

Thursday, 16 July 2026 12:22:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 37.1 percent compared to May 2025.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey fell by 2.4 percent month on month and rose by 27.4 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in May went up by 8.4 percent month on month and by 36.4 percent year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe 

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