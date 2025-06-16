 |  Login 
Turkey’s basic metal turnover down 1.4 percent in Apr from Mar

Monday, 16 June 2025 14:39:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index decreased by 1.6 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 22.7 percent compared to April 2024.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey fell by 1.4 percent month on month and rose by 13.1 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in April went down by 3.7 percent month on month and moved up by 27.8 percent year on year.


