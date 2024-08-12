 |  Login 
Turkey’s basic metal turnover down 1.3 percent in June from May

Monday, 12 August 2024 14:40:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index fell by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 41.0 percent compared to June 2023.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey decreased by 1.3 percent month on month and increased by 31.2 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in June moved up by 4.5 percent month on month and grew by 41.1 percent year on year.


