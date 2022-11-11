Turkey’s basic metal turnover down 1.2 percent in Sept from Aug

Friday, 11 November 2022 10:41:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by one percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 125.0 percent compared to September 2021.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey declined by 1.2 percent month on month and rose by 82.9 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in September this year moved up by 0.9 percent month on month and by 112.4 percent year on year.