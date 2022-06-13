﻿
Turkey’s basic metal turnover down 0.8 percent in April from March

Monday, 13 June 2022 12:24:54 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 4.1 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 125.2 percent compared to April 2021.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey dropped by 0.8 percent month on month and rose by 141.0 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in April this year grew by 7.6 percent month on month and by 116.1 percent year on year.


