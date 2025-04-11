 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s basic metal turnover down 0.7 percent in Feb from Jan

Friday, 11 April 2025 17:40:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by two percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 21.0 percent compared to January 2024.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey fell by 0.7 percent month on month and rose by 11.5 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in February went up by 1.8 percent month on month and by 25.0 percent year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Prices in Turkey’s ship scrap expected to decline

11 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s import market collapses

11 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s domestic scrap prices remain stable, but set to decline

11 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish hollow section producers keep prices stable amid pessimistic outlook

11 Apr | Tube and Pipe

Turkish merchant bar export prices decline

11 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s slab imports up by 19.6 percent in January-February

11 Apr | Steel News

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices decline

10 Apr | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish official dollar-based merchant bar prices fall

10 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkish flat steel spot traders keep prices stable amid price hikes in HRC

10 Apr | Flats and Slab

New deal confirms sharp drop in Turkey’s deep sea scrap prices

10 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials