Turkey’s basic metal turnover down 0.7 percent in Feb from Jan

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by two percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 21.0 percent compared to January 2024.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey fell by 0.7 percent month on month and rose by 11.5 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in February went up by 1.8 percent month on month and by 25.0 percent year on year.