Turkey’s basic metal turnover down 0.2 percent in July from June

Tuesday, 14 September 2021 10:53:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year, Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index decreased by 1.8 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 54.9 percent compared to July 2020.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey fell by 0.2 percent month on month and advanced by 113.3 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in July this year increased by 0.3 percent month on month and grew by 61.2 percent year on year.