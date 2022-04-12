Turkey’s basic metal output up 3.6 percent in February from January

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 12:25:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year, Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 4.4 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 13.3 percent compared to February 2021.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey rose by 3.6 percent month on month and increased by 9.5 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in February was up by 3.9 percent month on month and increased by 2.2 percent year on year.