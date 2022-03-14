﻿
Turkey’s basic metal output down 3.6 percent in Jan from Dec

Monday, 14 March 2022 14:40:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year, Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production decreased by 2.4 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 7.6 percent compared to January 2021.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey fell by 3.6 percent month on month, but increased by 1.8 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in January was up by 1.5 percent month on month, but declined by 1.4 percent year on year.


