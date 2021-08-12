Turkey’s basic metal output down 0.7 percent in June from May

Thursday, 12 August 2021 15:13:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year, Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 2.3 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 23.9 percent compared to June 2020.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey dropped by 0.7 percent month on month, but increased by 30 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in June was down by 1.7 percent month on month, but advanced by 27.6 percent year on year.