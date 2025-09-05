 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Akay Grup applies for debt restructuring

Friday, 05 September 2025 12:55:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a notification published in the Press Advertisement Institution of Turkey, Turkish steelmaker Akay Grup Peyzaj Metal İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Şirketi has applied to Bursa Commercial Court of First Instance for debt restructuring due to its financial difficulties.

The court granted the company a three-month temporary notice effective as of August 29, 2025, and appointed a temporary debt restructuring commissioner. According to the decision, the transfer of movable and immovable properties of the company to third parties is prohibited until a second decision is made.

Creditors will be able to make objections to the court within seven days starting from September 4.


Tags: Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 1.2 percent in January-July 2025

05 Sep | Steel News

Rebar spot prices in Turkey follow diverse trends

04 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkish flats market stable but mood mixed as demand outlook still uncertain

04 Sep | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s Kardemir to upgrade sinter plants in Karabük

04 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir reduces wire rod prices for engineering grade products

04 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir cuts its wire rod prices

04 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkish rebar exports up 23.8 percent in January-July 2025

04 Sep | Steel News

YFO Foreign Trade Inc.: We are constantly updating ourselves to provide our customers with faster and more reliable ...

04 Sep | Interview

Billet again sold locally in Turkey, import interest rather occasional

03 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s rebar remains under pressure amid low buying, aggressive bids

03 Sep | Longs and Billet