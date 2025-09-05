Turkey’s Akay Grup applies for debt restructuring

According to a notification published in the Press Advertisement Institution of Turkey, Turkish steelmaker Akay Grup Peyzaj Metal İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret Limited Şirketi has applied to Bursa Commercial Court of First Instance for debt restructuring due to its financial difficulties.

The court granted the company a three-month temporary notice effective as of August 29, 2025, and appointed a temporary debt restructuring commissioner. According to the decision, the transfer of movable and immovable properties of the company to third parties is prohibited until a second decision is made.

Creditors will be able to make objections to the court within seven days starting from September 4.