Turkey restricts Israeli ships from docking at Turkish ports

According to media reports, Turkish port authorities have begun making unofficial requests for shipping agents planning to dock at Turkish ports to provide evidence that they are not linked to Israel and that they do not carry any military or dangerous cargoes.

The sources claimed that verbal instructions were given to ports across Turkey, prompting them to require written documents as to vessels’ relationships to Israel. Another claim is that vessels arriving directly from Israel or departing to Israeli ports will no longer be permitted to dock at Turkish ports. Turkish-flagged ships will also be prohibited from accessing Israeli ports.

There is no official communication on the topic from the Turkish government at this point.