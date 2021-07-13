Turkey imposes AD on stainless pipe from Vietnam

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 15:16:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette, Turkey has imposed an antidumping duty (AD) on imports of stainless pipes from Vietnam.

During the review period from September 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019, Vietnamese stainless pipe producers were found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. Accordingly, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey has calculated average dumping margins of 21.86 percent for Inox Hoa Binh Joint Stock Company, 22.36 percent for OSS Dai Duong International Joint Stock Company, 19.64 percent for Sonha SSP Vietnam Sole Member Company Ltd. and 25.0 percent for others.

The investigation was initiated on June 24, 2020, following the complaint by Turkey-based Marcegaglia TR Paslanmaz Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş, professing that Turkey’s local industry is materially injured by the given imports.

The products subject to antidumping duty currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7306.40.20.90.00, 7306.40.80.90.00 and 7306.61.10.00.00.