Turkey hikes natural gas prices by 7.86 percent for industrial users

Turkey’s Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) has announced that it has increased wholesale natural gas prices effective as of July 2, 2025, in line with budget targets for 2025. Prices for industrial and residential users have increased, while no price increase was announced for power plants.

Natural gas prices for industrial users in the country have increased by 7.86 percent, while natural gas prices for residential users have increased by 24.6 percent.

Such a measure is expected to exert some additional pressure on the steel industry as well by slightly increasing the cost of production. “Certainly, we are talking about only a few US dollars here, but it is still additional pressure on the mills, who have been squeezed between stable to higher scrap prices and low-priced rebar sales,” a trading source told SteelOrbis.