 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey...

Turkey hikes natural gas prices by 7.86 percent for industrial users

Wednesday, 02 July 2025 16:47:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkey’s Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) has announced that it has increased wholesale natural gas prices effective as of July 2, 2025, in line with budget targets for 2025. Prices for industrial and residential users have increased, while no price increase was announced for power plants.

Natural gas prices for industrial users in the country have increased by 7.86 percent, while natural gas prices for residential users have increased by 24.6 percent.

Such a measure is expected to exert some additional pressure on the steel industry as well by slightly increasing the cost of production. “Certainly, we are talking about only a few US dollars here, but it is still additional pressure on the mills, who have been squeezed between stable to higher scrap prices and low-priced rebar sales,” a trading source told SteelOrbis.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey’s rebar and wire rod export prices fall further due to poor demand

02 Jul | Longs and Billet

Turkey still dealing for billet with shorter lead times, price trends mixed and risks high

02 Jul | Longs and Billet

Turkish rebar exports up 25.9 percent in January-May 2025

02 Jul | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output resumes year-on-year fall in May 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 7.1 percent in Jan-May 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s Sıddık Kardeşler Haddecilik files for bankruptcy proceedings

01 Jul | Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 8.2 percent in Jan-May 2025

30 Jun | Steel News

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices trend up

30 Jun | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir completes second vacuum plant investment

30 Jun | Steel News

Global View on Scrap: Turkey stable as month ends, Asia hits bottom but fails to recover

27 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials