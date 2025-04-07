 |  Login 
Turkey's industrial energy costs up 10% for electricity, 20 percent for natural gas

Monday, 07 April 2025 11:06:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

As of April 5, electricity and natural gas prices in Turkey have increased, according to the statements published by Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) and Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ).

According to the EPDK, electricity prices have increased by 25 percent for households, by 15 percent for thje public and services sectors, by 10 percent for industry and by 12.4 percent for agricultural activities, due to the increase recorded in electricity production and distribution costs.

BOTAŞ stated that it has hiked natural gas prices for industrial users by 20 percent on average and by 24.2 percent for electricity production plants.


