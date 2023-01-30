Turkey cuts natural gas prices for industrial uses

Monday, 30 January 2023 10:54:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

As of February 1, 2023, the wholesale price of natural gas used by large industrial companies in Turkey has been reduced by 13.30-17.22 percent, according to Turkey’s Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (Botaş).

Based on the price in October last year, the sales price of natural gas used for industry will be reduced by 24.77-38.45 percent as of February 1, 2023.

It seems that the discount in question will provide some relief to Turkish steel producers whose competitiveness has decreased since their energy costs are high compared to their competitors in the EU.

Meanwhile, a 16.67 percent reduction was made to the wholesale price of natural gas for electricity generation.