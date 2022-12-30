Turkey announces 16% discount on electricity prices for industrial users

Friday, 30 December 2022 13:34:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

At its last evaluation meeting of 2022, Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) has announced a 16 percent discount on electricity prices for industrial users.

In addition, the EPDK lowered the electricity price cap in the free market from TRY 4,800/MWh to TRY 4,200/MWh.

EPDK chairman Mustafa Yılmaz stated that they expect electricity costs to decrease by 10-15 percent for industrial businesses that consume electricity at the price of electricity sold in the free market.

Global electricity prices have increased dramatically due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The approximately 50 percent increase in natural gas and electricity prices in Turkey in September resulted in a decrease in the competitiveness of the country’s steel industry. Representatives of the Turkish steel industry had called on the government to take measures as soon as possible so that their competitiveness would not decrease further due to the low level of energy prices in Asia and the state aid for steel producers in the EU. Although the discount may not be sufficient, it will reduce Turkish producers’ costs to some extent.