TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 66.4 percent in January-June

Monday, 02 August 2021 12:02:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in June this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit decreased by 0.2 percent to $2.85 billion compared to June 2020. In the January-June period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell by 11.4 percent year on year to $21.16 billion.

In June, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked third among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $1.55 billion, increasing by 97.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eight among the products with the highest export value, rose by 53.2 percent year on year, amounting to $818.22 million.

In the January-June period, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 66.4 percent to $6.89 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 36.1 percent to $3.96 billion, both year on year.