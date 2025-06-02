 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Trump...

Trump to hike Section 232 tariffs on steel to 50 percent, meets strong global criticism

Monday, 02 June 2025 10:05:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Speaking at a rally in Pittsburgh on Friday, May 30, US President Donald Trump stated that the Section 232 tariffs applied to all steel and aluminum imports will be raised to 50 percent from 25 percent, effective this Wednesday, to help the domestic steel industry.

Trump’s decision was met with strong criticism around the globe. Canada's Chamber of Commerce stated that the hike was “antithetical to North American economic security”, while Canada’s United Steelworkers considered the hike as a direct attack on Canadian industries and workers. The European Commission, on the other hand, said that Trump’s move “undermines ongoing efforts to reach a negotiated solution”, recalling that the European Union has paused its tariffs on imports from the US to facilitate negotiations. A spokesperson for the commission stated that Europe is ready to retaliate.

Trump also accused China of violating the agreement to roll back tariffs reached in recent trade talks in Geneva without specifying a reason. The Ministry of Economy of China pushed back on Trump’s claims, saying that, while China upheld its part of the agreement, the US introduced some “discriminatory restrictions”.


Tags: US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US assigns zero dumping margin for OCTG from S. Korea

02 Jun | Steel News

US federal appeals court temporarily reinstates Trump’s tariffs

30 May | Steel News

US amends preliminary dumping margins on CORE from Vietnam

30 May | Steel News

Trump's tariffs blocked by federal court

29 May | Steel News

US to continue AD duty on welded stainless steel pressure pipe from three countries

29 May | Steel News

US maintains AD/CVD orders on WSPP from China

29 May | Steel News

Trump backs down from early tariff for EU, tariffs to be effective from July 9

26 May | Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on welded pressure pipe from Vietnam

26 May | Steel News

US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for CTL plate from S. Korea

26 May | Steel News

ReMa: Uncertainty about global trade tariffs, retaliation likely to continue

20 May | Steel News