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Trinidad and Tobago signs MOU to restart Point Lisas steel plant

Tuesday, 14 July 2026 12:17:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The government of Trinidad and Tobago has signed a memorandum of understanding with US-based Pinnacle Steel and Vanadium Corporation to discuss the refurbishment, recommissioning and operation of the former ArcelorMittal steel plant at Point Lisas, which the company recently acquired.

The nonbinding agreement establishes a framework for negotiations and due diligence, with the Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation, the owner of the plant site, also participating in the project.

Besides restoring steel production, the investment could enable Trinidad and Tobago to produce vanadium for the aerospace and defense industries and potentially meet up to 50 percent of US demand, according to government estimates.

Local stakeholders have welcomed the proposed restart but called for greater transparency regarding utility pricing, investment incentives, environmental safeguards and employment conditions, including priority consideration for qualified former ArcelorMittal workers. The steel project is among three proposed US-backed initiatives which, if implemented, could attract combined investments exceeding $5 billion and create more than 5,000 jobs.


Tags: Trinidad & Tobago Cent. America Steelmaking 

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