Shandong Steel expects net loss for H1 2026

Chinese steelmaker Shandong Iron and Steel Company Ltd has announced that its net loss is expected to amount to RMB 30 million ($4.4 million) in the January-June period this year, compared to a net profit of RMB 13 million attributable to shareholders of the listed company before retrospective adjustments recorded in the same period last year.

In the first half of 2026, the domestic steel market was characterized by strong supply and weak demand. Iron ore prices remained firm, coal prices moved upward, and the gap between purchase and sales prices narrowed. Shandong Steel took a series of measures to reduce costs, adjust structures and expand markets, resulting in a better performance in the second quarter this year, which shifted the company from a loss to a profit in the April-June period.